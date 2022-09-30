JetBlue Airways Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $23,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

