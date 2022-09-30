Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,624.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $37,329.54 and approximately $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

