JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOANN Trading Down 7.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $276.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

