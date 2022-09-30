Joey B. Hogan Sells 900 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 203,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $317.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

