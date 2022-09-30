JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,058 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 293,812 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 153,074 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

