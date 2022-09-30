John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

HTD traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 87,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

