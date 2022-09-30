Jonathan Symonds Acquires 3,220 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77).

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,312.66 ($15.86). The stock had a trading volume of 9,766,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,854. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK Company Profile

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

