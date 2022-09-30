JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.73 ($10.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.53 ($10.74) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

