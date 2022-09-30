JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

