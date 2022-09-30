JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
JEXYY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $21.90.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
