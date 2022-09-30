JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

JEXYY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.