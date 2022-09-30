JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.