JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.12).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 838.60 ($10.13) on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,329.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 868.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 802.36.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.