JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $890.83.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth $9,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 61.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearson by 4,039.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 232,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.