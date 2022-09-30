JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to “Neutral”

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Shares of NDEKY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.