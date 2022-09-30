JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Derbend Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 7.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 20,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,702. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

