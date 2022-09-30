JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.50

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.39), with a volume of 776164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £341.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,081.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.61.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.