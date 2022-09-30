JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $42,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480,648 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

