JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. 14,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,880. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

