Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 24,300 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,000. Paycom Software comprises about 2.2% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 620.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $337.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.