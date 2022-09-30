Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $25.30 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 8.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.92. 13,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.