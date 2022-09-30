Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 3.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 338.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 60.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $90.27. 117,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,821. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8,753.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

