K21 (K21) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,228.00

K21 (K21) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. K21 has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $55,228.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K21 has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21’s genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

