K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 58,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 100,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

