KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $16.80. KE shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 113,533 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in KE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.