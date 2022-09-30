Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,809. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.