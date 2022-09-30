Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Graham by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded up $12.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.61. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $572.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

