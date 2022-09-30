Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 66,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,485. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

