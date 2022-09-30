Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

