Keene & Associates Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,227. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

