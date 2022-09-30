Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 79,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. 11,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

