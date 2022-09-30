Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $724.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Kering Trading Down 1.5 %

Kering stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

