Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Lowered to €125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,064.86.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $88.18. 41,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

