Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher Trading Down 2.5 %

KGFHY opened at $4.76 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.67.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

