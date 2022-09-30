Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 737,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Trading Down 2.5 %

KGFHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 255,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.