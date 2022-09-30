Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.15% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €19.31 ($19.70) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.91.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

