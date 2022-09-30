Kishu Inu (KISHU) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Kishu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $40.00 million and $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kishu Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kishu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kishu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.