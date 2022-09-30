KIWIGO (KGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,385.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.55 or 0.01631962 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034534 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO (KGO) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIWIGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIWIGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

