KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSW remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

