KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Tops $9.17 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, KOK has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $90.97 million and $9.17 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.03 or 0.99977433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080036 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.