Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KUKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 14,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,064. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

