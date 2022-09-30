Kylin (KYL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,260.00

Kylin (KYL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.57 or 0.99931123 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058038 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00082656 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. LinkedIn | Telegram | Discord “

