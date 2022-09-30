L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

