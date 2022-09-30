LABS Group Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. LABS Group has a market cap of $17.34 million and $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group launched on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.