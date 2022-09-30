Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 416,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 105,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

