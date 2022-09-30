Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.