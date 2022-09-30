Landmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,776,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,002. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

