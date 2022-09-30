Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,372,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HMOP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $36.42. 148,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,913. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

