Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,304,587 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

