Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,200,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,804,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,096,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.08. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,960. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52.

