Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 589,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,263. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

